Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
MADRID Catalonia, which generates around a fifth of Spain's economic output, will tap a state liquidity line for just over 5 billion euros (4 billion pounds), a spokesman for the north-eastern region's government said Tuesday.
The facility will cover financing costs linked to plans to cut its public deficit to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product this year, as well as maturing debt costs, the spokesman said.
The region would not accept political conditions for the aid, he added.
Of Spain's 17 regions, Valencia and Murcia have also said they would need to tap the fund.
The government said in July it was setting up a mechanism to help the regions repay their debts, using funds from the state lottery and bank loans. But the facility is still not up and running.
In all, some six regions are expected to need central government help to meet deficit targets and pay service providers.
Catalonia has called over the past year for the introduction of some form of mutualisation of debt for Spain's regions to help bring down its financing costs.
Catalonia, which is heavily indebted, insists its fiscal position would be better if it were able to create its own tax agency, which it hopes to establish in the future.
($1 = 0.7990 euros)
(Additional reporting by Blanca Rodriguez; Editing by Fiona Ortiz, John Stonestreet)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.