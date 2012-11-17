MADRID Spain's eastern region Catalonia will receive 3.3 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in November from the liquidity fund set up to help the country's regions repay their debts, the Treasury said on Saturday.

Nine of Spain's 17 autonomous territories, which control health and education spending, have requested aid from the 18 billion euro fund so far, laying claim to practically all the capital and leaving hardly anything for other regions.

The finances of the indebted regions are key to Spain achieving tough Europe-imposed budget deficit targets. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is trying to put off asking for European aid that could require even more budget cuts.

Catalonia, which generates around a fifth of Spain's economic output, said in August it would tap the fund for just over 5 billion euros.

Catalonia holds regional parliamentary elections on November 25.

The money to Catalonia will be paid in five tranches, four will cover maturing debt and the last one will cover other needs, the ministry said in a statement. Of the 3.3 billion euros, 2.8 billion euros will pay maturing debt.

The Treasury has already made two of the payments and will make the next three on November 19, November 22 and November 28, the ministry said.

The liquidity fund can only be used for covering maturing debt and paying services and goods suppliers to the regional governments, like street cleaners. ($1 = 0.7871 euros)

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Stephen Powell)