MADRID Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Thursday dismissed the idea that local elections in the northeastern region of Catalonia amounted to a vote on secession, declaring: "There will be no Catalan independence."

The two main parties supporting a breakaway from Spain agreed on Monday to present a joint list of candidates for local elections in Catalonia in September, re-energising an independence campaign that appeared to have come off the boil.

Although support for independence has been fading in recent months, a poll released on Sunday showed such an alliance could win a majority and trigger a 12-month roadmap for secession by the wealthy, populous region, which includes Spain's second city, Barcelona.

Ruling out independence, Rajoy told a news conference: "We are talking about regional elections. The only thing people are going to choose is a regional parliament, nothing else is up for vote."

The formation of the election alliance threatens to return the independence issue to the forefront of Spain's politics as the country gears up for a general election at the end of the year.

Pro-independence parties have chosen leading figures from wider society to represent them, such as Raul Romeva, a former university professor and member of the European Parliament, and Carme Forcadell, a leading proponent for the Catalan language.

Romeva said on Thursday the regional election amounted to a vote for independence.

Separatist campaigners failed in an attempt to hold a referendum last year on breaking away from Spain.

Unlike Scotland's referendum on independence, which was fully recognised by London and resulted in a vote to stay in the United Kingdom, Rajoy refused to allow a plebiscite in Catalonia on the grounds it would be against the constitution.

