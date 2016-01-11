MADRID Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez reiterated on Monday he would not back the re-election of acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has called for a "grand coalition" with his People's Party after an inconclusive election last month.

Catalonia's parliament swore in a new separatist leader on Sunday, putting the region's bid for independence from the rest of the country back on track and raising pressure on national politicians to reach a deal on a new government..

Sanchez has said he would not join forces with any party which supports the region's move to separate from Spain, dismissing a left-wing coalition with Podemos which says Catalonia should be given the right to a referendum.

