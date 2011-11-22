MADRID Spain's industrial and highly indebted north-eastern region of Catalonia plans to cut civil servants' wages and increase taxes to raise 1 billion euros (863.3 million pounds) in extra revenue for next year as it battles to meet tough deficit targets.

The region's President Artur Mas on Tuesday called for more sacrifices from government workers at all levels, and announced tax increases would be made on fuel, water, and transport bills.

He gave no details of the cuts to come.

The changes are part of 2012 budget proposals that will come into effect once the budget is approved around February next year.

The extra measures would not affect the region's welfare state, he said, though cuts to education and health services have already led to protests on the streets of the country's second largest city Barcelona.

Most analysts consider Spain's 17 autonomous regions as the reason the central government is likely to miss its deficit targets this year.

The regions must reduce their deficits to 1.3 percent of regional gross domestic product this year to help the government's main target of hitting an ambitious 6 percent target, after bringing it down to 9.3 percent in 2010.

After years of overspending Catalonia, which represents about a fifth of the country's gross domestic product, is expected to miss the 1.3 percent goal by a wide margin despite budget cuts of 10 percent this year from the year before.

A Catalonian government spokesperson said the extra measures would allow it to hit the 2012 target, also set at 1.3 percent of GDP.

After winning the general election on Sunday the next Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, to be sworn into office next month, has said he will impose new controls over regional spending to assure they are held more accountable in the future.

(Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Ron Askew)