Maria Josefa Guillen, 103, holds a picture of herself with her husband from when they were young, in her home in Cazalla de la Sierra, Seville, southern Spain, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Rafaela Pons, 102, poses for a portrait in the living room of her home in Ferreries, on the Balearic island of Menorca, Spain, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Maria Josefa Guillen, 103, poses for a portrait on the patio of her home in Cazalla de la Sierra, Seville, southern Spain, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Pilar Fernandez, 101, poses for a portrait in a garage of her home in Ambas, Asturias, northern Spain, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Pilar Fernandez (2nd L), 101, poses for a portrait in the kitchen of her home with her daughter Pili (L), granddaughter Flori (R) and her great granddaughter Ana in Ambas, Asturias, northern Spain, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Edelmira Abascal, 102, poses for a portrait in her room of a residential home for the elderly in Torrelaguna, outside Madrid, Spain, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Esperanza Fernandez, 103, holds a picture of herself and her daughters, when she was young, in the living room of her home in Salamanca, central Spain, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Gumersindo Cubo, 101, poses for a portrait with a picture of himself when he was young, in his home in Casavieja, Avila, near Madrid, Spain, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Esperanza Fernandez, 103, poses for a portrait in the living room of her home in Salamanca, central Spain, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Maximino San Miguel, 102, holds a picture of himself when he was young as he poses for a portrait in a park near his home in Leon, northern Spain, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Lucia Manzano, 100, poses for a portrait in a residential home for the elderly in La Adrada, Avila, near Madrid, Spain, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Esperanza Alles, 100, holds a picture of herself and her husband from when she was young, in the living room of her home in Ferreries, on the Balearic island of Menorca, Spain, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Maximino San Miguel, 102, poses for a portrait in a park near his home in Leon, northern Spain, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Esperanza Alles (L), 100, poses for a portrait next to her daughter in the living room of her home in Ferreries, on the Balearic island of Menorca, Spain, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A military service card of Francisco Nunez, 112, showing his birth date, is seen at his home in Bienvenida, Badajoz, southern Spain, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Rafaela Pons, 102, poses for a portrait with a picture of herself when she was young, in the living room of her home in Ferreries, on the Balearic island of Menorca, Spain, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

(This story published on Dec. 30 corrects number of centenarians to 17,000 in first paragraph)

By Andrea Comas

CANGAS DE ONIS, Spain With more than 17,000 people aged 100 or over, Spain is the country with the greatest life expectancy after Japan, OECD data and the latest population census shows.

Over a year, Reuters photographer Andrea Comas interviewed and photographed Spaniards aged 100 or more across the country from the green-hilled northern region of Asturias to the Balearic island of Menorca.

Average life expectancy at birth in Spain is 83.2, according to the latest OECD statistics made available in 2013, just a shade below the 83.4 years on average a Japanese newborn can expect to live.

Most of the men and women Comas interviewed showed a zest for life and an interest in pastimes from amateur dramatics to playing the piano. Many also continued to carry out daily duties from farm work to caring for a disabled child.

Pedro Rodriguez, 106, plays the piano every day in the living room of his flat in Asturias, northern Spain, where he lives with his wife who is nearly 20 years younger than him. Their daughters visit them often.

"The nuns taught me how to play the piano as a child," he said after giving a rendition of a Spanish waltz.

The majority of these elderly people were surrounded by family or had loved ones calling in on them daily showing how Spain continues to be a closely-knit society, where family ties are paramount.

CIVIL WAR

Francisco Nunez, 112, is the oldest person Comas interviewed. He lives with his octogenarian daughter in his house in Badajoz, south-western Spain. He says he doesn't like the pensioners' daycare centre because it's full of old people.

"He hasn't had to leave his home. I'm single and I live here with him," says daughter Maria Antonia Nunez, 81, as she adjusts his beret.

When questioned about their most vivid memories, many recall Spain's 1936 to 1939 civil war which set neighbour against neighbour and resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths followed by the 36-year dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

Pilar Fernandez, 101, suffered hunger and hardship during the war years alongside her nine brothers and sisters. To avoid history repeating itself, she limited herself to one child.

"From pure fear, I didn't have any more," says the sprightly woman who lives with her daughter's family in Asturias and tends livestock and a vegetable garden.

Tips for long life ranged from a spoonful of honey a day to regular intake of gazpacho, a traditional cold Spanish soup made from tomatoes and cucumbers.

Gumersindo Cubo, 101, from Avila, puts his longevity down to a childhood spent in a house in the woods with his eight brothers and sisters, where his father was a park ranger.

"It's from inhaling the pine resin from the woods where I lived as a child," he says, telling of how his mother would put a jar of the resin under the bed of the sick.

(Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Janet Lawrence)