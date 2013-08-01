German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
MADRID Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told lawmakers on Thursday that the justice system would find that neither he nor his political party have committed any crime in an ongoing corruption scandal.
A former treasurer for the ruling People's Party is in jail, charged with bribery, tax evasion and other crimes. Rajoy was speaking in Parliament to address questions about allegations the party illegally financed itself.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.