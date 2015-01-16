MADRID Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor has called for a 42-and-a-half years prison sentence for the ruling party's former treasurer, Luis Barcenas, for crimes ranging from fraud to money laundering, a court source said on Friday.

Barcenas, who has been in custody since June 2013, has already admitted to channelling millions of euros of cash donations from construction magnates into the pockets of People's Party (PP) leaders.

The prosecutor has called on Spain's High Court to charge Barcenas with six crimes including tax fraud, bribery, money laundering, falsification of documents, embezzlement and attempted procedural fraud.

Barcenas has denied building personal wealth from the fund he oversaw, saying that 48 million euros held in Swiss bank accounts came from art dealing and shrewd investments.

The prosecutor has also called for jail terms of 3 years and 8 years for Alvaro Lapuerta and Angel Sanchis, two other former treasurers of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's PP.

The case has been a source of deep embarrassment to Rajoy, whose popularity has dropped since the corruption scandal broke in 2012.

Rajoy and other party leaders have denied wrongdoing and so far, have not become direct targets of the Examining Magistrate's investigation.

