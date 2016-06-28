Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
MADRID Spanish investigators arrested 13 people over suspected fraud related to work on a high-speed rail connection between Madrid and Barcelona, a court said on Tuesday.
The court, from the northeastern region of Catalonia, said in a statement it was investigating allegations of embezzlement.
The investigation stemmed from a complaint related to three building sites around La Sagrera, a Barcelona station, according to the anti-corruption prosecutor's office. Overcharging worth 82 million euros (£68 million) may have taken place, the prosecutors said.
The complaint was filed by the head of ADIF, the state-run high-speed rail administration company, the prosecutors said.
The prosecutors had earlier put the number of arrests at 14.
The 621-kilometre high speed train line cost around 9 billion euros.
Prosecutors said they believed officials and employees of private contractors were involved in the suspected fraud.
A total of 15 business locations and homes were searched in raids on Tuesday. Neither the court or the anti-corruption office named any of the companies involved.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Larry King)
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.