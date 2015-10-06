MADRID A Spanish judge confiscated former economy minister Rodrigo Rato's passport on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, a Madrid court said, as it investigates allegations of money laundering, tax fraud and corruption against him.

Rato, also a former head of the International Monetary Fund and the ex-chairman of bailed-out Spanish bank Bankia, appeared in court for three hours on Tuesday to answer questions from the judge, an examining magistrate.

Television images showed Rato hounded by photographers and journalists as he walked from the courthouse to a waiting car. Sixteen witnesses will answer questions as part of the probe on Wednesday and Thursday, the court said.

Rato was a former star of the governing People's Party and was favourite to become leader in the early 2000s, making the judicial investigation of his affairs an embarrassment for the centre-right party as it gears up for a national election.

He has become a focus of Spanish public anger over cases of alleged high-level corruption in institutions played out against a backdrop of brutal recession coupled with austerity cuts.

The Madrid court investigating how Rato handled his personal wealth said last month it had frozen some of his assets after he failed to deposit funds to cover possible liabilities.

In a separate case, Spain's High Court is investigating the 2011 flotation of Bankia, which took place under Rato's watch. The lender had to be bailed out by the state less than a year later.

Magistrates are also looking into alleged misuse of company credit cards for personal expenses by top staff during Rato's tenure at the bank.

Rato has denied wrongdoing in all the cases, none of which have gone to trial.

He will be able to travel within the European Union using his Spanish identity card but will also have to check in with the court once a month, the Madrid court said.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; editing by Sarah White and John Stonestreet)