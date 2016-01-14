Former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato (C) walks between police officers as he leaves his office in Madrid April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Spain's public prosecutor requested on Thursday a four-and-a-half year prison sentence for ex-International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato, who is being investigated over an expenses scandal during his time at Bankia.

The prosecutor issued a statement saying Rato, a former finance minister and leadership contender for the ruling centre-right People's Party, should also pay 2.69 million euros ($2.93 million) in damages.

Rato, who was chief executive of Bankia shortly before it needed Spain's costliest state bailout in 2012, has denied wrongdoing in all cases against him.

The case has yet to go to trial and the High Court has said it is looking into whether there are grounds to take it further as it investigates allegations that Rato and other former Bankia executives misused company credit cards for personal expenses.

In a separate case, the High Court is looking into whether a 2011 flotation of Bankia, under Rato's tenure, was flawed.

According to documents filed with the High Court in 2014, two days before he quit in May 2012 as chairman of Bankia, Rato took out 1,000 euros in cash on a company credit card.

It was his 16th withdrawal for that amount in three months, in addition to around 1,500 euros spent on the card in garden centres, restaurants and a tailor, the documents showed.

News of the spending sprees angered Spaniards suffered badly from a deep recession after the weakest banks were bailed out by European partners to the tune of more than 40 billion euros.

Politicians and even royals in Spain have been engulfed in graft scandals in recent years. Public perception of fraud is among the highest in Europe, and after the country's sky-high unemployment rate, corruption has been Spaniards' second-biggest concern since early 2013, official polls show.

The People's Party has ruled Spain for the past four years and won the most seats in a parliamentary election last month. But it lost its outright majority, partly as result of public exasperation over a slew of corruption scandals.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Andrew Heavens)