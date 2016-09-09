Rescue workers inspect a train that derailed in Galicia in north-western Spain, close to the town of O Porrino, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Firefighters work at the scene of a train that derailed in Galicia in north-western Spain, close to the town of O Porrino, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

MADRID At least three people were killed on Friday after a train derailed in Galicia in north-western Spain, emergency services said.

Dozens of people were also injured in the crash, Spanish media said, citing Eva Garcia de la Torre, the mayor of O Porrino, the town closest to the accident.

The train between the city of Vigo and Porto, in Portugal, was carrying 63 passengers and two crew members, including the driver, state-run railway operator Renfe said. Spanish media reported the driver was among those killed.

Television footage from the accident, which happened just before 9.30 am (0730 GMT), showed the train's front carriage flipped onto its side and rammed up against an electricity pylon next to the track. The crash took place close to a station.

In 2013, 80 people were killed in Spain's worst rail disaster in decades when a high-speed train went off the tracks and slammed into a wall near Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia.

It was not immediately clear what had caused Friday's crash.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Angus Berwick)