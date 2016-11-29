Juan Miguel Villar Mir, chairman of Spanish constructor OHL, attends the company's 2015 annual results presentation at OHL's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Spanish billionaire and former finance minister Juan Miguel Villar Mir will face questioning by a judge over alleged irregularities in the award of a hospital construction contract to his real estate conglomerate, a court said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that Grupo Villar Mir (GVM), the private holding that the 85-year-old industrialist has spent the past 30 years building up, won the contract in 2006 by rigging the auction. Villar Mir has always denied any wrongdoing.

GVM owns a majority stake in Spanish builder OHL (OHL.MC). After the allegations first surfaced in 2006, the contract worth 600 million euros (510.76 million pounds) was handed to a subsidiary of another Madrid-listed builder, ACS (ACS.MC).

Reuters could not immediately reach Villar Mir, an influential business leader who sits on the board of Spain's biggest bank Santander (SAN.MC).

He will be questioned on Jan. 9 via video link along with six other people involved in the tender to build the Son Espases hospital on the island of Mallorca, Judge Jose Castro wrote in a court ruling.

Villar Mir and his family have the fifth-biggest fortune in Spain, valued at $3.1 billion according to Forbes. Villar Mir passed on the chairmanship of OHL to his son in July.

