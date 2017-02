MADRID French president Nicolas Sarkozy and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero agree that more coordination from governments is needed to react to fears over the global economy, the Spanish government said on Friday.

In a telephone conversation between the French and Spanish heads of state, both leaders agreed on the need for the eurogroup to apply the accords reached on June 21 as soon as possible, Spain's government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gleave; editing by Ron Askew)