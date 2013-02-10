Explosion heard in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Reuters reporters heard.
MADRID Five crew members died in an emergency drill on a cruise ship in the Canary Islands on Sunday, police said.
Cables snapped on a lifeboat and it plunged 20 metres (65 feet) to the ocean and fell upside down, killing the five and injuring three others aboard, during the mock rescue exercise on the Thomson Majesty, operated by British travel group TUI Travel. It was in the port of La Palma.
TUI, Europe's largest tour operator, did not respond immediately to telephone calls or email requests for comment.
Three of the dead were Indonesians. The other dead were a Filipino and a Ghanaian.
The Thomson Majesty, with five restaurants and two swimming pools, cruises to the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, according to Thomson's website.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Teresa Larraz; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, a general and residents there said, trapping the militants in a dwindling area within the city.
VIENNA Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has suggested efficiency measures for the European Union including cutting the number of commissioners to 14 and abolishing two existing rules for each new rule it adopted, local media reported on Wednesday.