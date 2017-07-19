FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Spanish police recover three stolen Francis Bacon paintings
July 19, 2017 / 11:08 AM / a day ago

Spanish police recover three stolen Francis Bacon paintings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police recovered three of five paintings by Irish-born artist Francis Bacon that were stolen from a Madrid home in 2015, they said on Wednesday.

The paintings were estimated to be worth more than 25 million euros (22.26 million pounds).

Three people were arrested in January in connection with the thefts after police raided homes in the Madrid region and seized arms, safe-cracking manuals and oxy-fuel cylinders used for cutting metal.

Police gave no more details on the recovered art works.

Reporting by Alba Asenjo; Writing by Paul Day; editing by John Stonestreet

