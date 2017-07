Runners sprint alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Revellers wait for the start of the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint in front of Jose Escolar Gil bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain Two men were gored on Saturday on the second day of the week-long San Fermin festival in northern Spain in which bulls chase red-scarved runners through the streets of Pamplona.

One runner was gored in the buttocks and the other in the arm. The four-minute run featured six bulls from the Jose Escolar ranch.

The daily bull run starts at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and usually lasts between three and five minutes. There are eight runs in total during the festival.

(Reporting by Susana Vera, writing by Julien Toyer; editing by John Stonestreet)