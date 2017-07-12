FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 17 hours ago

Six hurt at the penultimate 2017 Pamplona bull run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Six people were hurt, but none gored, at Pamplona's San Fermin festival in Spain on Wednesday where around 2,000 participants, many wearing the traditional white shirt and red scarf, dodge a dozen bulls and steers rampaging through the city.

Slideshow (6 Images)

The final run of this year's festival, famous for its daily, 8 am, 875-metre sprint through uneven streets, will take place on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the sixth run of the festival lasted two minutes, 16 seconds and included animals from the Victoriano de Rio ranch.

The bulls which run in the morning are taken to the bull ring in the afternoon, where they spar with a matador to the death.

Reporting by Susana Vera,; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Toby Chopra

