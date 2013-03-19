MADRID Spain's Treasury easily sold short-term debt on Tuesday with yields falling to levels not seen since the eurozone crisis began as investors shrugged off uncertainty over a bailout programme for Cyprus.

The Treasury sold 4 billion euros (3.4 billion pounds) of 3- and 9-month debt, the top end of a target for between 3 billion and 4 billion euros.

The auction was a key test as to whether investors are extrapolating events in Cyprus, which is trying to seal an international bailout with a controversial levy on bank deposits, to other countries in the euro zone's periphery.

Investor concerns over Spain's finances have eased since the European Central Bank said last summer it would buy the debt of struggling countries seeking help but investors remain watchful of any renewed eurozone jitters.

"People are reassured by statements from policymakers that Cyprus is a special case, and it's reassuring that there are no signs of deposit flight from the main peripheral economies," Ben May of Capital Economists said.

"There hasn't been a knee-jerk reaction to events in Cyprus, probably thanks to the perception that there is an ECB back-stop in place, but a sustained period of uncertainty or deposit flight could start to hamper sentiment," he said.

Spain sold 1.7 billion euros of 3-month bills with yields falling to 0.285 percent, a level not seen since 1991 according to records of annual averages, and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.3, below the 5.8 seen in February.

A month ago the average yield on the shortest-term paper was 0.421 percent.

The country also sold 2.3 billion euros of 9-month bills at an average yield of 1.007 percent, after a yield of 1.144 percent in February when the paper was first introduced to replace 18-month debt. It was 2.45 times subscribed after 2.3 times a month earlier.

The premium bond traders demand to hold Spanish over German debt stood at around 362 basis points on Tuesday, well under euro-era highs last July of over 650 basis points.

As far as its medium and long-term funding needs, Spain has raised 37 billion euros in bonds so far this year, 30.6 percent of its target for 2013. The average cost of Spanish debt stands at 2.85 percent versus 3.01 percent last year, the economy ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)