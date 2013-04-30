MADRID The Bank of Spain on Tuesday tightened the rules on how banks classify bad debt in cases of refinancing, in a move that could force lenders to recognise more bad debt after billions of euros in writedowns of soured credit to the property sector.

Lenders must now classify any refinancing and restructuring operation as substandard risk, rather than "doubtful" or "normal", the Bank of Spain said in a statement on Tuesday,

The central bank said it would pay close attention to refinancing operations this year and would only accept classifying the loans as normal in exceptional circumstances.

It is not clear yet what impact the adjusted rules would have on the banking sector's ratio of non-performing loans, which has risen during Spain's financial and economic crisis, because each bank will have to review each operation individually and report to the Bank of Spain by September 30.

Substandard loans are those that have a risk of nonpayment - because of the economic climate or problems in a specific business sector - even if the debtor has not missed payments.

Banks must partially provision for losses on these loans, meaning that the new rules may weigh on Spanish lenders' profits this year.

Another indirect consequence could be to reduce small companies access to funding at a time when the government is calling on European Central Bank action to ease the country's ongoing credit crunch.

Spain's financial system has gone through massive consolidation over recent years and the weakest banks last year received a total of more than 40 billion euros ($52.7 billion) in European rescue funds.

Despite the provisions Spain's banks have made to cover property-related loans, there are fears that their refinancing of moribund companies in other sectors could jeopardise their health.

The bad loan ratio in the Spanish banking system hit a record high of 11.4 percent in December before falling to 10.4 percent in December after banks transferred toxic assets into a so-called bad bank that is part of the rescue plan.

Spain's biggest bank, Santander, said that last year its portfolio of refinanced debt in Spain came to 32.9 billion euros, of which 34 percent was doubtful, with a coverage of 42 percent.

BBVA, Spain's No. 2 bank, said refinanced loans came to 19.6 billion euros last year, of which 7.6 billion are considered normal and are not subject to provisions for losses.

(Reporting by Clare Kane and Julien Toyer)