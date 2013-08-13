Spain's Inigo Fernandez de Mesa smiles as he listens to a question during an interview with Reuters at his office in Madrid October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Spain will slow the pace of bond issuance when auctions restart in September after selling 76 percent of its target for the year by August, Secretary General of Treasury Inigo Fernandez de Mesa said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Spain has sold a total of 92.2 billion euros (£79.3 billion) of medium- and long-term debt after its latest auction on August 1. Its target for 2013 is 121.3 billion euros and the next auction is scheduled for September 5.

"In September, we'll restart the issuance of medium- and long-term debt, but we'll reduce the volume of monthly issuance by 30 percent," Fernandez de la Mesa said in an interview in financial daily newspaper Expansion.

Spain's public financing costs have eased from unsustainably high levels in July 2012 after the European Central Bank pledged to do everything in its power to protect the monetary union.

This year, the Treasury has largely seen solid demand at its bi-monthly auctions and has also seen strong take up for syndicated issues.

Spain has 10 scheduled auctions until mid-January and must sell an average of 2.9 billion euros at each sale to meet its end-of-year target, down from around 4 billion sold at each auction through 2013.

(Reporting by Paul Day, editing by Elizabeth Piper)