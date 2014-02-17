MADRID Spain's public debt rose to 961.6 billion euros (788.76 billion pounds) at the end of 2013, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday, or around 94 percent of gross domestic product, according to Reuters' calculations.

That is the highest level since records began, but slightly below the government's target of 94.2 percent of GDP for last year.

Spain's debt rose 9.5 billion euros in December from a month earlier and was 76.9 billion euros above that registered at the end of 2012, Bank of Spain data showed.

Spain, which is trying to rein in one of the largest budget gaps in the euro zone and revive the economy, has forecast that the ratio will peak at 101 percent in 2015 and 2016.

