MADRID Spanish public debt fell by 6.9 billion euros (5.48 billion pounds) in July from a month earlier to 1.005 trillion euros, Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday, its first drop since April.

That was equivalent to 98.3 percent of 2013 gross domestic product, according to a Reuters calculation.

The government expects to end 2014 with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 99.5 percent and forecasts this will continue to rise to hit 101.7 percent in 2015.

