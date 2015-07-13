MADRID Spain said on Monday it aimed to issue up to 12.5 billion euros ($13.8 billion) of debt this week, its most ambitious weekly sale in over two years, as markets welcomed a bailout deal struck by Greece to keep it in the euro zone.

The Treasury in Madrid said it would issue between 5 billion and 6 billion euros in 6- and 12-month T-bills on Tuesday, and 5.5 billion to 6.5 billion euros in bonds on Thursday, with maturities ranging from three to 26 years.

If it reaches the mid-point of its target range it will sell 11.5 billion euros. It last exceeded that in February 2013, when it sold nearly 11.7 billion euros of bonds and bills.

Monday's deal between Greece and euro zone leaders, an 86 billion euro bailout with tough terms and reform demands, still needs to clear several hurdles before it comes into effect.

The agreement should, at least for now, support the debt of euro zone states such as Spain, which had to take tough measures to avoid being dragged into the euro debt crisis.

"Appetite for peripheral debt should (rise)," said Richard McGuire, Rabobank's Head of Rates Strategy in London. "There may be some concern about implementation risk now. ... A lot of good news was already priced in."

At 1530, benchmark 10-year Spanish yields ES10YT=TWEB were up 2 basis points at 2.15 percent.

Spain will offer 10-year paper due in October 2025 as well as other issues maturing in 2018, 2030 and 2041.

When Spain last sold that much debt in a week, in February 2013, it was still in recession and digesting a bailout for its banks, with its 10-year yields trading at around 4.6 percent.

Spain has sold just over 61 percent of its 2015 medium- and long-term debt target of nearly 142 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9036 euros)

(Reporting by Julien Toyer, Paul Day and John Stonestreet, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)