MADRID Spain's public debt ended 2015 at 99 percent of gross domestic product, the economy ministry said on Friday, roughly in line with expectations and fractionally lower than the previous year after it had spiralled during a deep recession.

Bank of Spain data last week showed public debt had risen to 1.070 trillion euros ($1.17 trillion) by December.

The Spanish government sent a projection to Brussels in October which put the debt-to-GDP ratio at 99.7 percent, acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said last week. In 2014 the ratio was 99.3 percent.

"The economy ministry's projection is that public debt stood at 99 percent of GDP in 2015," the ministry said on Friday.

The ministry's comments followed a report on Friday from the European Commission that urged EU countries to do more to reduce economic imbalances including by reducing high public and private debt levels.

Italy, Belgium and France also have particularly high debt-to-GDP ratios of more than or just below 100 percent.

The Commission said in its report it expected Spain's public debt to reach a maximum of 101.2 percent of GDP in 2016 before starting to tail off.

The Spanish government's debt-to-GDP targets are 98.5 percent for 2016, 96.5 percent for 2017 and 93.2 percent for 2018, based in part on a continued economic recovery.

After an inconclusive election last December, Spain is yet to form a new government.

($1 = 0.9148 euros)

