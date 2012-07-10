MADRID Spain is finalising a mechanism to back its regions' debt, which face prohibitively high borrowing costs in open markets, said Public Administration Secretary Antonio Beteta on Tuesday.

"It's a mechanism that aims for more liquid issuances and therefore making it easier to be placed on markets as they will be backed by the state," said Beteta at a conference.

Spain's 17 autonomous regions, largely responsible for the country missing its deficit target by a wide margin in 2011, need to refinance some 36 billion euros (28 billion pounds) of debt this year, but investor nerves have made it tough for them to raise money.

Turbulence in financial markets has pushed Spain's benchmark 10-year bond yields to euro-era highs and the government has applied for aid of up to 100 billion euros to recapitalise some of the country's banks, hit by a burst property bubble.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Jesus Aguado, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)