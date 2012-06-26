MADRID, June 26 - Spain has probably already exceeded one of its budget deficit ceilings for the full year, government figures showed on Tuesday, underlining the pressures on Spanish finances as it negotiates an international bailout for its banks.

Spain's central government deficit was 3.41 percent of gross domestic product from January to May, indicating it may have passed a year-end target of 3.5 percent, Treasury figures showed on Tuesday.

Early cash transfers of almost 9 billion euros to Spain's struggling regions had stretched the deficit to 36.4 billion euros (29.0 billion pounds) by the end of May, the Treasury said.

Excluding the transfers, which are made each year but were paid early this time to help the cash-strapped regions, the deficit would have been 2.38 percent of GDP, it said.

The central government deficit does not include figures from the social security system or the 17 devolved regions. Those are included in the total public deficit figure Spain sends to the European Union, which hit 8.9 percent of GDP in 2011.

Spain is under intense pressure by investors and Europe to reduce that to 5.3 percent of GDP this year.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has announced tax hikes and spending cuts worth around 45 billion euros, but with the economy sliding into recession, some say the cuts could be counterproductive.

Mark Miller, an economist at Capital Economics, said hitting the deficit target: "is going to be pretty tough the way things are going. There's a lot of austerity in train, but economic activity is slowing sharply too."

Spain's second recession in three years is already hitting tax receipts, with revenues from value-added tax (VAT) down 10.1 percent in the January-May period from a year earlier, the Treasury said.

The government is considering increasing VAT rates on certain products and services, it said earlier on Tuesday.

"Everyone is working from the assumption that we are going to raise VAT, but it is still not decided," Treasury Secretary Marta Fernandez Curras said.

Madrid is also considering eliminating tax breaks on housing and introducing a so-called "green tax" on petrol, following recommendations by the European Union, Curras said.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Robin Pomeroy)