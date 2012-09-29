HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
MADRID Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Saturday the 2012 public deficit would reach 7.4 percent of gross domestic product when transfers to aid its struggling banks are included.
This was above the original deficit target of 6.3 percent of GDP for this year, which Montoro said the government would achieve if the aid to banks was not considered.
The public deficit stood at 9.4 percent of GDP in 2011 when these transfers were taken in to account, he said, up from a previous estimate of 8.9 percent.
(Reporting and Editing by Nigel Davies, Writing by Paul Day)
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his target for improving the country's weak public finances this year, potentially giving him a bit of room to ease the squeeze on spending in a budget plan next month.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.