Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during the second day of the State of the Nation debate at Madrid's Parliament February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Spain's public deficit missed the official Europe-agreed target last year but was a major achievement given a deep recession, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday, ruling out further budget cuts in 2013.

He said the public deficit was 6.74 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) In 2012. The goal was 6.3 percent but investors in Spanish government debt will likely see the figure as acceptable given the complex economic environment.

"I insist that what we achieved is really big, important, really notable and it will help Spain and its regional governments recover their credibility," Montoro said at a news conference.

Spain's public deficit was 8.9 percent in 2011 and the government's borrowing costs soared last year as investors worried it could follow other euro zone countries that have had such deep debt crises they needed international rescues.

Including the one-off cost of rescuing the country's troubled banks - which equalled 3.25 percent of GDP - the deficit was 9.99 percent of GDP last year, Montoro said.

Brussels has signalled it is satisfied with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's budget cuts and economic reforms and the European executive is widely expected to give Spain a second extension on shrinking the deficit to under 3 percent, a goal that is currently set for 2014.

It is still unclear how much relaxation Spain will get on its 2013 deficit target, which is now set at 4.5 percent of GDP, but Montoro was confident the government would not have to announce new budget cutting measures.

"There is no reason at all to introduce new budget cutting measures this year," he said.

The economy contracted 1.4 percent last year, the second worst yearly slump since 1970, and the shrinknage is expected to continue in 2013. Retail sales have fallen for 30 straight months as state spending cuts and high unemployment bite.

Spain's country risk, the premium investors demand to hold Spanish benchmark bonds instead of German bonds, narrowed on Thursday to 372 basis points, down from around 380 at Wednesday's close, but considerably higher than mid January when they dipped below 335 basis points.

(Writing by Fiona Ortiz)