MADRID Spain's public deficit to May, excluding the accounts of local administrations, was 3.16 percent of gross domestic product, marking a jump from the previous month, according to Reuters' calculations using Treasury Ministry data.

The deficit to May was up to 3.16 percent of GDP for the central government, regional governments and the social security system from 2.17 percent in April, according to figures published by the ministry on Monday.

But the figures showed the Spanish government, which is battling recession and high unemployment, is more or less on track to meet a year-end deficit target of 6.5 percent of GDP compared to 7 percent last year.

The central government deficit stood at 3.07 percent in May, compared to an end-2013 target of 3.8 percent, while the shortfall for regional governments was 0.43 percent of GDP compared to a year-end target of 1.3 percent.

The social security system had a budget surplus of 0.34 percent at end-May. The government is targeting a deficit of 1.4 percent by year-end.

(Reporting by Clare Kane; editing by Ron Askew)