MADRID Spain is expected to miss its public deficit target of 6 percent of gross domestic product this year and the next government will have to work fast to prove to markets it is committed to fiscal consolidation and deep structural reforms.

Spain met its 2010 deficit-cutting pledge by implementing wide-ranging austerity measures that have helped convince investors it would not follow Greece, Ireland and Portugal in needing to apply for aid.

But the 2011 target is proving more difficult to reach as the 17 largely fiscally-autonomous regions struggle to make the necessary cuts.

In a Reuters poll of 12 economists, the median deficit forecast for 2011 was 6.7 percent of GDP. Four of the economists surveyed saw Spain's deficit topping 7.5 percent of GDP this year.

"Only a dramatic improvement in nominal GDP or the announcement of new extraordinary measures before the end of the year would prevent the deficit from coming in below 7.5 percent of GDP," economist at IE business school in Madrid Fernando Fernandez said.

"The regional overrun has been huge and it seems unlikely the governments will reverse that trend. Especially since they'll be waiting to see what new measures will be announced after the elections," he said.

The central government's deficit was in line with the end of year target of 4.8 percent of GDP in September, the Treasury said on Thursday.

But the regions have already reported a mid-year deficit of 1.2 percent of GDP, just shy of the end-2011 goal of 1.3 percent. The central government forced the regions to produce more frequent reports on their deficit to improve accountability, but many are still off-target.

Massive unemployment -- more than double the EU average at 21 percent -- means the social security system is at risk of missing its goal of a surplus and also tip in to deficit.

Growth is expected to grind to a halt in the third quarter and many economists warn Spain could slump in to a recession in the next six months.

The premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German debt jumped to their highest level since the euro zone was created in August on concerns Spain could not control its finances.

A bond buying programme by the European Central Bank has helped ease market jitters since the summer but financing costs remain high, with short-term T-bill yields hitting three-year highs on Tuesday.

While investor focus has shifted from Spain to Italy in the last few months, Madrid is still under close scrutiny by nervous bond markets.

"Spain's been given the benefit of the doubt for the moment, and Spanish bonds are trading better than Italian BTPs, but risks remain," a Dublin-based trader said.

BUDGET BUFFER

The Spanish government has accumulated a buffer of an estimated 7.65 billion euros through changes to how regions pay for pharmaceuticals, front loading corporate taxes, the auction of mobile licences and lower-than-budgeted interest payments.

Though analysts wonder if it will be enough to offset the increasing fiscal pressures.

"It will depend on the regions. Most of the measures won't be in action until the second half, so it's not surprising we've not seen their effect in the data yet, but the risks for the deficit are on the upside," economist at Barclay's Capital Antonio Garcia Pascual said.

Voter opinion polls show Spain's Socialists face a drubbing at November 20 general elections after three years of recession or economic stagnation and unpopular austerity measures and structural reforms.

Since the final deficit figure for 2011 will not emerge until early next year, months after the elections are decided, investors' reactions to a missed target will depend on the new government's stance toward fiscal consolidation.

The leader of the central-right opposition and likely next prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, is expected to announce "shock and awe" tactics to convince investors he's serious about fiscal consolidation, but has been coy on the details in the run up to the election.

Rajoy has pledged that even if the deficit reduction target is missed this year, he will cut even further next year to meet the next goal, 4.4 percent of GDP for 2012.

Under new European Union requirements, Spain's banking sector may need to raise as much as 26 billion euros of new capital and doubts still hang over how much further battered property prices have to fall.

Spain said it is committed to hitting the European Union set deficit goal of 3 percent of GDP by 2013, so whoever wins the elections in November still faces an uphill struggle.

Rajoy has a strong lead in opinion polls holds, suggesting he could win a Parliamentary majority, which would give him a strong mandate to push through unpopular reforms. However, economists warn that if the economy remains listless the needed budget cutting would be so deep that he could lose his resolve.

