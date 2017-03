NAIROBI Two Spanish doctors kidnapped while working at a refugee camp in eastern Kenya in October 2011, Montserrat Serra and Blanca Thiebaut, have been freed in Somalia, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said on Thursday.

"Both are safe and healthy and keen to join their loved ones as soon as possible," MSF said in a statement.

