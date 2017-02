MADRID Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Tuesday that a new three-year financing operation from the European Central Bank was not being planned, but everything was possible.

He also ruled out the possibility of Spain being forced to seek an EU bailout package and said that a slow recovery next year and the government's financial reform would be enough to avoid that scenario.

(Reporting by Paul Day, writing Nigel Davies; Editing by Julien Toyer)