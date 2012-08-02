BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
MADRID Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said after a meeting with Italian premier Mario Monti that it was important that the European Central Bank now stood ready to intervene in markets using non-conventional policies to help lower debt costs.
However, when asked three times by reporters after a press conference whether Spain would activate EU mechanisms aimed at buying sovereign debt, Rajoy only said he welcomed the ECB's statement that it would use non-conventional measures and was working on implementing EU summit decisions.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices slid nearly 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.