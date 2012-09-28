North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
MADRID Spain plans to ask for around 40 billion euros (31.8 billion pounds) in European aid to recapitalise its weak banks, Bank of Spain deputy Governor Fernando Restoy said on Friday.
"The first preliminary estimate of the final amounts we would need to tap from the 100 billion euro (European) lifeline would be one third less than the capital shortfall identified by Oliver Wyman," Restoy told reporters.
An independent audit of Spanish banks by Oliver Wyman on Friday showed the country's troubled lenders would need 59.3 billion euros in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn.
(Reporting By Fiona Ortiz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
LONDON/FRANKFURT In a move that could shake up the global auto industry, General Motors Co and French automaker PSA Group said on Tuesday they are in talks that could result in PSA buying GM's European auto operations.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.