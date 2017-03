MADRID Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB has agreed to inject 604 million euros of cash in small lender Banco CEISS, the government said in its official bulletin on Friday.

The cash injection will be made through a contingent convertible bond issue in CEISS, subscribed by the FROB, it said.

The bank has been in merger talks with fellow lender Unicaja.

