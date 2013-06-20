MADRID Spain's banking crisis is not over yet, the country's central bank governor Luis Maria Linde said on Thursday, although he said national lenders could cope with any new provisioning needs.

Spanish lenders are currently reviewing their 208-billion-euro (180 billion pounds) refinanced loans portfolios, which could lead to new provisioning needs of around 10 billion euros, according to preliminary estimates made public this week by Economy Minister Luis de Guindos.

"Thanks to the big clean-up effort made in 2012, and the massive drop in property-related risks, we are in a position to say that our banking system has the capacity to cope with provisioning needs that could arise in 2013 and also in 2014," Linde said in a speech to the economic committee at Parliament.

