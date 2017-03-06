MADRID Spanish public debt stood at 99.26 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2016 according to provisional data, a Treasury source said on Monday.

That compared to 99.77 percent of GDP at the end of 2015 and government targets of 99.4 percent for 2016 and 99 percent for this year.

The Bank of Spain said in December the debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 100.3 percent at the end of the third quarter.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day)