FTSE 100 nudges higher as financials rally
LONDON UK shares advanced on Friday as financials rose, with earnings in focus among smaller firms as Beazley jumped after a strong set of results.
MADRID Spain's Prime Minister on Saturday proposed the creation of a new fiscal authority in the euro zone which would control and harmonize national budgets and manage the European debts.
"The European Union needs to reinforce its architecture," Rajoy said at an event in Sitges, in the north-eastern province of Catalonia. "This entails moving towards more integration, transferring more sovereignty, especially in the fiscal field.
"And this means a compromise to create a new European fiscal authority which would guide the fiscal policy in the euro zone, harmonize the fiscal policy of member states and enable a centralized control of (public) finances," he added.
He also said the authority would be in charge of managing European debts.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
LONDON Britain's RMT transport union said on Friday it was suspending a three-day strike due to start on Sunday, which had looked set to cause widespread closures to London Underground stations, disrupting travel for millions of Londoners.
WASHINGTON The United States on Friday sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities under U.S. Iran sanctions authority, days after the White House had put Iran "on notice" over a ballistic missile test and other activities.