MADRID The Spanish economy grew 0.1 percent in the third quarter on a quarterly basis, as forecast in a flash estimate and after shrinking by the same amount in the second quarter, final official data showed on Thursday.

On an annual basis the economy contracted by 1.1 percent, compared to a consensus fall of 1.2 percent and a 1.6 percent contraction in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Julien Toyer)