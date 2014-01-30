A tourist sits on the pavement next to companions as he takes a rest in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Spain's gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter on a quarterly basis according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute on Thursday.

That was in line with economists polled by Reuters and the Bank of Spain, and up from an expansion of 0.1 percent registered in the third quarter.

On an annual basis, the economy shrank by 0.1 percent, lower than a 1.1 percent contraction in the previous quarter, and also in line with economists' expectations.

In 2013, the economy shrank by 1.2 percent from a year earlier.

