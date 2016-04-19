MADRID Lower Spanish growth forecasts for this year and next are due to the global economic slowdown, acting Economy Minister said on Tuesday in comments to journalists before presenting the new figures to parliament.

"What we've seen is that the global deceleration ... has affected the Spanish economy, but less than others," de Guindos said.

The government confirmed on Tuesday it saw Spain's economic output expanding by 2.7 percent this year, compared to a previous target of 3 percent, and to 2.4 percent next year after a previous goal of 2.9 percent.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day)