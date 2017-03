Spain's Secretary of State for the Economy and Support for Enterprises Fernando Jimenez Latorre leaves a news conference on the first day of the economic forum discussing the euro crisis at the Menendez Pelayo International University in Santander June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID Spain's economy will return to quarterly growth in the third or fourth quarter this year, Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday.

Spain's economy contracted 1.4 percent last year and the consensus outlook is that it will shrink by about that amount again in 2013. The government's official forecast is for GDP to fall 0.5 percent this year.

