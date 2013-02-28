MADRID The Spanish economy shrank for the sixth straight quarter from October to December, and at its fastest quarterly pace since mid-2009, official final gross domestic product (GDP) data showed on Thursday.

The economy contracted 1.4 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, after growing 0.4 percent in 2011, hampering the government's attempts to slash the public deficit and reverse job destruction.

The yearly slump was the second worst since the series began in 1970, in the days of the dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

Spain's economy is expected to shrink in 2013 for a second year in a row. Although exports have jumped, retail sales have fallen for 30 straight months as spending cuts and high unemployment have hit domestic demand.

The European Union has signalled it wants Spain to lay out an ambitious plan of further structural reforms to the economy in order to bring down the public deficit, expected to miss Europe-imposed targets this year and next.

European Union harmonised consumer prices rose by 2.8 percent year-on-year in February, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday, in line with forecasts.

Spanish GDP fell 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter on a quarterly basis, slightly steeper than forecast in a flash estimate, the National Statistics Institute said.

(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski and Sonya Dowsett)