Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attends a welcome ceremony for the International Olympics Committee's (IOC) evaluation commission in Madrid March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID Spain is likely to change its economic forecasts to more accurately reflect the current economic situation, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday.

"International organisations have changed their forecasts on a number of occasions and there are factors that, no doubt, will oblige us to do that ... I believe we will change our forecasts," he said during a weekly appearance in Parliament.

The government is widely expected to update forecasts for a 0.5 percent contraction in gross domestic product for 2013 in April when it passes its new economic forecasts to Brussels.

Most analysts expect a contraction of around 1.5 percent this year.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Paul Day)