FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
MADRID Spain is likely to change its economic forecasts to more accurately reflect the current economic situation, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday.
"International organisations have changed their forecasts on a number of occasions and there are factors that, no doubt, will oblige us to do that ... I believe we will change our forecasts," he said during a weekly appearance in Parliament.
The government is widely expected to update forecasts for a 0.5 percent contraction in gross domestic product for 2013 in April when it passes its new economic forecasts to Brussels.
Most analysts expect a contraction of around 1.5 percent this year.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Paul Day)
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.