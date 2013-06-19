Spanish flags are seen in front of the Bank of Spain headquarters in Madrid, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

MADRID Spain has made strong progress in fixing its economy but needs to do more to put millions back to work and shield its fragile banks from recession, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

Echoing European Commission recommendations made last month, the IMF said the government should further reform labour laws to make it easier for firms to modify shifts or reduce wages rather than dismiss workers and cut taxes to promote job creation.

Spain, in or close to recession for the past five years and with an unemployment rate above 27 percent, should also make its deficit-reduction programme more growth- and jobs-friendly, the Fund said in its annual review of the country.

Europe could do its part by quickly creating a banking union, the IMF said, helping to shore up Spain's ailing banking sector, where bad loan rates were likely to rise further given the economy would not start growing again until later this year.

"Strong reform progress is helping stabilize the economy and external and fiscal imbalances are correcting rapidly. But unemployment remains unacceptably high and the outlook difficult," the IMF said.

"This calls for urgent action to generate growth and jobs, both by Spain and Europe."

Unemployment has risen steadily across Europe as the economic crisis has dragged on, and job creation will top the agenda at a regional summit next week, with leaders meeting again to discuss the issue in Berlin on July 3.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said in the past he was not willing to amend last year's flagship labour reform, which cost him two general strikes in a six-month period.

He said on Wednesday he would cut red tape and shut down redundant institutions in an overhaul of state bureaucracy. But he put no figure on potential savings, and did not say whether the reforms would mean job cuts.

BANK WOES

The government said this week that the worst of the economic crisis had passed but higher debt costs and bad loan rates in the banking sector cast doubt on the assertion.

The IMF said while Spain should return to growth later this year a tough outlook would weigh on the banks, with loan quality worsening and less credit flowing into the economy.

"(Non-performing loans) typically are lagging indicators. I wouldn't be surprised if they would continue to increase in the medium term," James Daniel, the head of the IMF mission in Spain, told a news conference.

Daniel said Spain's banks should reinforce the quantity and quality of their capital and quickly sell distressed assets, and welcomed a central bank review of Spanish banks' 208-billion-euro refinanced loans portfolios and accounting risk.

He also recommended regular and rigorous bank stress tests.

At the same time, the European Union should move faster on building a banking union and the European Central Bank should take more measures to help reduce the high borrowing costs faced by Spain's private sector while keeping open the option of a bond-buying programme, the IMF said.

If economic activity fell short of expectations, Spain should be flexible on nominal public deficit targets, it said.

