The dome of the Bank of Spain is seen between Spanish flags in central Madrid June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Spain has gone through the worst of the crisis and may return to growth as soon as the third quarter of this year, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

"The first months of 2013 seem to confirm that the worst part of the recession is behind us. Towards the end of the year, even as soon as the third quarter, we could see positive growth rates," Luis Maria Linde said in a speech to the economic committee at Parliament.

Tough credit conditions in Spain would not normalise until the bank clean-up was complete, he said.

(Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)