FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
MADRID Spain's economy shrank 1.6 percent in 2012, versus the 1.4 percent contraction previously recorded, according to revised historical gross domestic product data from the country's National Statistics Institute (INE) released on Tuesday.
The changes will affect comparisons to 2012 on a quarterly basis, INE said, and in particular comparisons with the second quarter of 2013. That data is due on August 29.
The GDP figures for 2011, 2010 and 2009 were also revised, though only the 2009 revision is definitive. Spain's economy grew only 0.1 percent in 2011 compared to the 0.4 percent previously stated, INE said.
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.