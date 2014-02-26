Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy adjusts his tie in his seat as he listens to main opposition leader Socialist Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba's speech during the annual state-of-the-nation debate at Parliament in Madrid February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Available data from the first quarter suggests Spanish economic activity has continued to be moderately positive, the Bank of Spain said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

Spain's gross domestic product expanded by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter from a quarter earlier, official data is expected to show on Thursday, after 0.1 percent growth from June to September, the first registered in more than two years.

"The little information available for the first quarter of 2014 points, in general terms, to a continuation of moderately positive activity," the central bank said.

Spain's economy will expand is set to expand by a faster-than-expected 1.0 percent in 2014, leading to moderate job creation for the first time in six years, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday.

