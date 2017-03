MADRID Spain's current account was 517 million euros (410.71 million pounds) in surplus in June, down from a surplus of 2.1 billion euros in the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.

The trade deficit stood at 1.4 billion euros in June, compared to a deficit of 100 million euros in June last year as the rate of growth of imports outstripped that of exports.

(Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)